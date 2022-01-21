$168.10 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $168.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.37 million. Natera reported sales of $112.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $621.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.09 million to $625.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $766.31 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $786.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NTRA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. Natera has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

