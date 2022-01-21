16,811 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. American Express makes up 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

