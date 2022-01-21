$179.61 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $179.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $583.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $598.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $859.78 million, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $973.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of PLNT opened at $83.06 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

