$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $181.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.81 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.13 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

