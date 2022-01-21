19,215 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 406,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

