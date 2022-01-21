$193.56 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $193.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.35 million and the highest is $197.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

