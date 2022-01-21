$199.72 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report $199.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.10 million to $211.33 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $831.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.50 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43,334 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.