1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $14,598.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00114012 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

