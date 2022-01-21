$2.08 EPS Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Middleby stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

