$2.35 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share of $2.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.25. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $345.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

