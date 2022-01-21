$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

HRL opened at $48.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.