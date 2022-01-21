$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

HRL opened at $48.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.