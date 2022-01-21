20,277 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,098. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.