$203.27 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report sales of $203.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.02 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $157.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $739.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.53 million to $739.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $973.41 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

