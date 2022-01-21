$223.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce sales of $223.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $203.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $882.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $895.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $930.19 million, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $943.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $117,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

