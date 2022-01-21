24,110 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $301.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.53 and its 200-day moving average is $334.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

