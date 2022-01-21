$280.98 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post $280.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

