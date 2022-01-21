$302.65 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.74 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -154.36 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

