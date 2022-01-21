$328.10 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $328.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.40 million and the highest is $335.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.14 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.