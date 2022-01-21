$336.89 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $336.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $331.55 million. Monro posted sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.