$34.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post $34.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.56 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $32.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $150.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.05 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.86 billion to $154.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

