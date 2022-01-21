$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report sales of $344.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

