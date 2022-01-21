$36.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $36.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.47 billion. Anthem reported sales of $31.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $452.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

