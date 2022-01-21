$376.40 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $376.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $246.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.75 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

