$398.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $398.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.20 million. Sunrun reported sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $89.51.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

