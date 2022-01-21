3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Sells $105,475.37 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20.

NYSE DDD traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 3,441,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

