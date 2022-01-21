3M (MMM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

1/14/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $199.00.

1/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $177.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

