3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 59.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $167.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

