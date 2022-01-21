$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

HAL opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

