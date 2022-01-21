$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.66.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,028,000 after buying an additional 400,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

