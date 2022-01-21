$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.58. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

