4,000 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.