411,449 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 411,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

