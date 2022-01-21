43,869 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $51.94 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

