$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post $485.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.05 million and the lowest is $480.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toast.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million.
In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 in the last 90 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $17,385,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $8,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
TOST opened at $23.02 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
