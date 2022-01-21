$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post $485.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.05 million and the lowest is $480.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $17,385,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $8,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $23.02 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

