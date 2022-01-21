$49.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post sales of $49.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $50.19 million. Ooma reported sales of $44.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $191.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.94 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.44 million, a P/E ratio of -185.88 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

