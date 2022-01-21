500,000 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,658,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at $4,012,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at $5,015,000.

NASDAQ ARTEU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16.

