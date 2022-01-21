$514.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce $514.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.80 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.