534,158 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 534,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 7.73% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000.

VELO stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

