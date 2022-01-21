5,932 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.14. 93,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,100. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.71. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

