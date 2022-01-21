59,924 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ GO opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.