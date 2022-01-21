$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $6.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.95.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $242.79. The company has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $172.60 and a one year high of $310.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.