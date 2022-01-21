$621.64 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $621.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the lowest is $530.12 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 733,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

