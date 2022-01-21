627,377 Shares in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Bought by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 627,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Central Puerto comprises 1.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.42% of Central Puerto as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Central Puerto by 970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 268.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CEPU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,459. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.87 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.