6,629 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $361.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

