66,378 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 422,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

