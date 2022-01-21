$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) will announce $8.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.56 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.29 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

