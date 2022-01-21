$804.54 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $804.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.93 million and the highest is $808.50 million. Energizer posted sales of $848.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

