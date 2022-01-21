8,470 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.28. The company had a trading volume of 445,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $342.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

