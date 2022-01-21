848,014 Shares in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Purchased by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 848,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima comprises about 3.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

LOMA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 9,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

