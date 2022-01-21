$92.46 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $92.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.81 million. AppFolio posted sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $356.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPF opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,822.33 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $109.34 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.36.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AppFolio by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

